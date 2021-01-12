HBW Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.32% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UCON. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,719,000. Darwin Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 66.9% during the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 537,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 215,384 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,651,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,301,000 after purchasing an additional 78,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,893,000.

Shares of UCON stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.67. The stock had a trading volume of 62,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,573. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31.

