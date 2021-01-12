HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $5.97 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 414.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,660 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $260,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.58. 538,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,985. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.66. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $55.41.

