HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $955,000 in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 891.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,127 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,987,000 after buying an additional 215,827 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,589,000. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,299,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $6,603,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.97. 1,035,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,491. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $46.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.66.

