HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 307 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.08. 20,459,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,797,883. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average is $68.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $75.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.