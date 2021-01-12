HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 99,449 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,145,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC boosted its stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MILN traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $38.38. 35,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,302. Global X Millennials Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $38.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a boost from Global X Millennials Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

