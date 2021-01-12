HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,736 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.28% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XAR traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,396. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $60.27 and a twelve month high of $119.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.71.

