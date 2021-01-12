Head to Head Analysis: Parkway Bank (OTCMKTS:PKWY) versus Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

Parkway Bank (OTCMKTS:PKWY) and Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Parkway Bank and Salisbury Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parkway Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Salisbury Bancorp $52.66 million 2.17 $11.14 million $3.93 10.22

Salisbury Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Parkway Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Parkway Bank and Salisbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parkway Bank N/A N/A N/A Salisbury Bancorp 20.21% 9.25% 0.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Parkway Bank and Salisbury Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parkway Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Salisbury Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Salisbury Bancorp has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.51%. Given Salisbury Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Salisbury Bancorp is more favorable than Parkway Bank.

Risk & Volatility

Parkway Bank has a beta of -19.69, indicating that its share price is 2,069% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.6% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Salisbury Bancorp beats Parkway Bank on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parkway Bank

As of April 27, 2013, Parkway Bank was acquired by CertusBank, N.A. Parkway Bank provides a range of general commercial and retail banking services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses primarily in Caldwell County, North Carolina. The company provides business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market demand accounts, noninterest-bearing accounts, and fixed rate certificates; certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts; credit and debit cards; business lending products comprising operating lines of credit, equipment financing, and commercial and investment real estate; and online banking services. It also provides personal loans, home equity lines of credit, mortgage loans, and construction loans. The company, through its subsidiary, Parkway Insurance Services, Inc., offers a range of personal and commercial insurance products consisting of home, auto, life and health, and business products. As at December 31, 2010, it operated through its main office in Lenoir, and branch offices in Hudson and Granite Falls. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lenoir, North Carolina.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services with remote deposit, and Online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of fourteen banking offices and ten ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.

