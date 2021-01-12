HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) Given a €70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €68.50 ($80.59) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.96 ($76.43).

ETR HEI opened at €67.08 ($78.92) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €61.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €54.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. HeidelbergCement AG has a 52 week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 52 week high of €66.68 ($78.45). The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.96.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

