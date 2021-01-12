Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) is Kopion Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Kopion Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 44,163 shares during the quarter. Hexcel accounts for 5.7% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HXL traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.86. The company had a trading volume of 25,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,331. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.51. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $80.49.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HXL shares. UBS Group downgraded Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hexcel from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

