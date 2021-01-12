Hilton Grand Vacations Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,960 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 690% compared to the average volume of 754 call options.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.98. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 115.61 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

