Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 125 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000.

MDY opened at $440.82 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $443.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.03.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

