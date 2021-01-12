Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 19,038,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,591 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 19.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,403,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,042,000 after purchasing an additional 549,672 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth approximately $16,416,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,758,000 after buying an additional 422,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,398,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,716,000 after buying an additional 250,286 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised British American Tobacco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.86. 1,881,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The company has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.