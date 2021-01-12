Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,668 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 127.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $337.68. 3,189,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,219. The company has a fifty day moving average of $357.90 and a 200-day moving average of $372.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

