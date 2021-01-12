Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,692 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 1.3% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMAT traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.96. 7,347,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,575,986. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.71. The company has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $98.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.46.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.