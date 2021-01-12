Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 61 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.56.

Shares of NOW traded down $6.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $523.06. 1,256,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,316. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $566.74. The stock has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $536.70 and its 200 day moving average is $482.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total transaction of $14,739,868.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $417,973.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total value of $812,942.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,947,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,775 shares of company stock worth $46,623,683. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

