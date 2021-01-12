Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 132,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 43,476 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.10. 1,302,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,090. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average of $54.60.

