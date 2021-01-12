Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank lifted its stake in Chevron by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,795,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,889,000 after acquiring an additional 190,480 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Chevron by 122.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 194,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after buying an additional 106,844 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Chevron by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 348,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,167,000 after purchasing an additional 44,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 490.2% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 34,374 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.24.

Chevron stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.60. 9,600,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,273,198. The stock has a market cap of $171.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.00. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

