Holo (HOT) Reaches One Day Volume of $17.33 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. Holo has a market capitalization of $145.46 million and $17.33 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Holo has traded up 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Holo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00041773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00039676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.89 or 0.00335991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.59 or 0.04048953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Holo

Holo is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,313,361,967 coins. Holo’s official website is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Holo Coin Trading

Holo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.