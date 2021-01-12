Honest (HNST) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,139.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Honest has a total market cap of $679,446.42 and approximately $2,139.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Honest has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00023758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00110501 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.24 or 0.00258862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00064337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00061206 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000624 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Honest Coin Trading

Honest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.