Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) is Bainco International Investors’ 9th Largest Position

Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 2.1% of Bainco International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 26,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $208.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,145. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70. The company has a market capitalization of $146.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus upped their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.06.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

