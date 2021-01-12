Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 72,333 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,333 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF makes up 11.6% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $33,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWX. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $85,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $201,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.09. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.65 and a 1 year high of $59.73.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

