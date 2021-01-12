Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Sets New 1-Year High at $172.12

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $172.12 and last traded at $171.70, with a volume of 1466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.31.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. UBS Group started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.26. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In other news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $2,431,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,478,082.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 24,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $3,589,149.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,564,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,944 shares of company stock worth $10,188,737 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Company Profile (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

