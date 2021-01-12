Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives $456.55 Average PT from Analysts

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $456.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUM. Truist increased their target price on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $11.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $422.38. 41,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.79. Humana has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $474.70. The company has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Humana will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Humana by 19.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 1.4% during the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 1.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 2.7% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

