Hunt Holdings Limited Partners Sells 15,186 Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Stock

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 15,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $244,039.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hunt Holdings Limited Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 7,394 shares of Exagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $118,525.82.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 150 shares of Exagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,400.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 6,752 shares of Exagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $108,302.08.

Shares of XGN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,629. Exagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $203.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%. The business had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exagen Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XGN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exagen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,382,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Exagen by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Exagen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Exagen by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

