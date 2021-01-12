Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.94

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.94 and last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 63812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.96.

The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,948.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 170,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

