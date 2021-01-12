Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.67.

HII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

NYSE HII traded up $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.63. 4,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,018. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $279.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $1.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $72,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HII. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

