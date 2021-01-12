Huntington National Bank Has $4.65 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.87.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $78.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

