Huntington National Bank Purchases 3,217 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $918,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $107.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $109.20.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.06.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 25,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $2,153,076.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,810,527.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $89,990.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,434.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

