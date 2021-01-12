IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $211.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp traded as high as $197.05 and last traded at $195.47, with a volume of 5049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.59.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.18.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

