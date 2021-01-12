Idle Trading Up 57.2% This Week (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 57.2% higher against the dollar. Idle has a market cap of $3.04 million and $136,935.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle token can now be purchased for approximately $3.64 or 0.00010456 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00023666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00109962 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00067544 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00257297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00061941 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,600.32 or 0.87856892 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,955 tokens. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Token Trading

Idle can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

