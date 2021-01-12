IMS Capital Management Acquires 1,791 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $27,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $81,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

AT&T stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,847,633. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $204.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.