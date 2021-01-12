IMS Capital Management Increases Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after acquiring an additional 29,180 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 93,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 19,927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,972,000 after acquiring an additional 31,302 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.01. 69,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,706. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.