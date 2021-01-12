IMS Capital Management Invests $411,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $49.77. 297,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,405,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average of $39.82. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

