IMS Capital Management Purchases 543 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

IMS Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 3.6% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 94,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 61,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.89. 49,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,695. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $244.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

