IMS Capital Management Sells 6,231 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

IMS Capital Management decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,231 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,996,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,887,000 after acquiring an additional 143,779 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,895,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,645,000 after acquiring an additional 613,967 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,944,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,255,000 after acquiring an additional 440,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,412,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,573,000 after acquiring an additional 587,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,495,328. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

