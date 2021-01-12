Incent 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $224.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 55.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Incent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Incent has a market cap of $478,680.69 and $224.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Incent has traded 63.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00023714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00112152 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00065682 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00258402 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 92.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00061776 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,526 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

