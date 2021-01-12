Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.38.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $13.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 26.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

