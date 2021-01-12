Insider Buying: Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) (LON:MAI) Insider Buys 80,000 Shares of Stock

Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) (LON:MAI) insider John Booth acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of £244,000 ($318,787.56).

Shares of MAI opened at GBX 335 ($4.38) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 297.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 234.18. Maintel Holdings Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 349.98 ($4.57). The firm has a market cap of £48.11 million and a PE ratio of 62.04.

Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) Company Profile

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

