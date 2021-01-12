Insider Buying: Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) (LON:MAI) Insider Buys 80,000 Shares of Stock

Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) (LON:MAI) insider John Booth acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of £244,000 ($318,787.56).
Shares of MAI opened at GBX 335 ($4.38) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 297.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 234.18. Maintel Holdings Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 349.98 ($4.57). The firm has a market cap of £48.11 million and a PE ratio of 62.04.
Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) Company Profile
Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.