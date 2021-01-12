Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,102 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,264 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.3% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.00. 2,053,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,566,707. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 upped their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

