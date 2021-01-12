Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764 shares, compared to its average volume of 966. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.63 and a fifty-two week high of $82.42.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

