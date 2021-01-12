IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

NASDAQ IIN traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 22,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.68 million, a PE ratio of -53.09 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92. IntriCon has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $19.70.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $27.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.57 million. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. Equities research analysts expect that IntriCon will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Geraci sold 7,500 shares of IntriCon stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $126,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIN. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 772,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 67,483 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 541,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 63,673 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 473,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 140,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 38,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

