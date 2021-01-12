Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE VBF opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

