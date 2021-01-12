Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NYSE VBF opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38.
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile
Read More: What is a good dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.