Invesco Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Invesco in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

IVZ opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. Invesco has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,389,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $520,667,000 after buying an additional 5,514,052 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Invesco by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,894,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,347 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Invesco by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,828,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,856 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 739.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 936,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 824,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,510,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 459,072 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.