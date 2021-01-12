Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0316 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NYSE OIA opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $8.23.
About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.