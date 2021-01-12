Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Raised by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 2.9% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,084,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.14. The stock had a trading volume of 76,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,234. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $131.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.68.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

