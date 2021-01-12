Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $131.77

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $131.77 and last traded at $131.36, with a volume of 14261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.68.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.