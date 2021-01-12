ION (ION) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, ION has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ION has a market cap of $191,625.87 and approximately $3.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00094339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00015122 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,491,610 coins and its circulating supply is 13,591,610 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

ION Coin Trading

ION can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

