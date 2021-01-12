iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Stock Price Down 1.5%

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) dropped 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $100.19 and last traded at $100.92. Approximately 135,830 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $102.47.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.89 and a 200 day moving average of $83.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $187,000.

