iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 491.6% from the December 15th total of 191,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 487,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $182,458,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,710,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,784,000 after purchasing an additional 392,685 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $16,692,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 699,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,072,000 after purchasing an additional 281,642 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,912,000 after purchasing an additional 279,316 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.53.

