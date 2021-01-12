iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,897 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 7.8% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,646 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,373,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,713,000 after buying an additional 570,906 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after buying an additional 1,179,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,968,000 after acquiring an additional 177,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,936,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92,869 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.60. 49,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,239,025. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.